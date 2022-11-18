KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.21.

KKR opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $79.89. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,751,000 after acquiring an additional 510,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

