KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Boosted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 473.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

Shares of KLAC opened at $375.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

