Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) PT Raised to €31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to €31.00 ($31.96) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance
VOPKY stock remained flat at $26.64 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Koninklijke Vopak has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $38.75.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile
Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.
