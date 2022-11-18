Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Koninklijke Vopak to €24.60 ($25.36) in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Koninklijke Vopak Stock Performance

Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. Koninklijke Vopak has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

