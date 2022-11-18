KonPay Price Tops $0.0172 on Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $523,281.06 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KonPay has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00572837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.00 or 0.29838134 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000077 BTC.

KonPay Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

