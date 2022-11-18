KonPay Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $105.92 Million (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. KonPay has a market cap of $105.92 million and approximately $357,053.39 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KonPay has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KonPay Token Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

