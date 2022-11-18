KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target Cut to $4.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KORE. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KORE Group from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KORE Group from $3.50 to $2.20 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KORE Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.94.
KORE opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
