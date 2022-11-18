Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.21 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $95.77 million and $11.21 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00003583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00571213 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.23 or 0.29753562 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.