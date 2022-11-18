Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Lam Research by 224.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $461.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.72. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

