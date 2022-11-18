Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCDF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LRCDF stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $35.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

