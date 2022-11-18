Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Insider Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 10,100 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $153,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lazydays Stock Up 1.5 %

LAZY stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazydays Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Lazydays by 4,422.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

