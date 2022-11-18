Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Insider Nicholas J. Tomashot Sells 10,100 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $153,318.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
LAZY stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54.
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
