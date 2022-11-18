Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $112.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Leidos Trading Down 0.7 %

LDOS opened at $105.25 on Friday. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

