Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII opened at $264.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.66. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $334.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lennox International

LII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $249.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.91.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

