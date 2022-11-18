LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
NASDAQ LGIH opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.58.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
