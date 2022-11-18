LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.42. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

About LGI Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,296,000 after buying an additional 1,099,732 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $23,399,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 577,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,199,000 after buying an additional 158,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,713,000 after buying an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StackLine Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,236,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

