Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

LBRDK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.26. 1,376,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,789. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $167.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

