LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Given a C$1.75 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$1.75 price target on LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LSPK has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on shares of LifeSpeak and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of LSPK opened at C$0.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.71. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

