LINK Price Down 8.9% This Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. LINK has a total market cap of $169.05 million and $472,424.42 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINK has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $28.30 or 0.00168647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

