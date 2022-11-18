Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading Up 6.8%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 1,103,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 700,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Lion Group Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,468 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

