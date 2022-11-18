Lisk Price Tops $0.76 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $106.61 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005862 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002245 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005399 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,026,314 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.