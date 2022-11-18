Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $106.61 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $106.61 million and $6.02 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00004527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010063 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005398 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005862 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002245 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005399 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,026,314 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

