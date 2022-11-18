Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Trading 2% Higher

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.07 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.48). Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 19,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.70 ($0.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.46. The company has a market cap of £66.97 million and a PE ratio of 311.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.33.

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

