Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives $129.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.07.

A number of research firms have commented on LBLCF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$124.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $95.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

