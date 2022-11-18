Locus Chain Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $65.43 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $65.43 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

