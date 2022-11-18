LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.06 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.06 ($0.06). Approximately 16,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 646,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

LoopUp Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

About LoopUp Group

(Get Rating)

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.