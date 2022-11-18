L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $334.18

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €334.18 ($344.52) and traded as high as €349.85 ($360.67). L’Oréal shares last traded at €342.75 ($353.35), with a volume of 340,391 shares changing hands.

L’Oréal Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €329.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €334.26.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

