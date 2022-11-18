LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Credit Suisse Group

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LPLA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.86.

LPLA stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $219.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,995. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.04. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.84%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $972,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 270.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

