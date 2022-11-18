Lufax (NYSE:LU) Lifted to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lufax in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.40 price target for the company. China Renaissance downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.83.
Lufax Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of LU opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. Lufax has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 56.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
