Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 29,884.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,976 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned about 0.16% of Lumentum worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $36,573,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $17,870,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Lumentum to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.15. 9,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.40 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

