Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Guggenheim

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSGE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.83.

NYSE MSGE opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.06 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $29,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,401.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

