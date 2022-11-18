MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,925.70

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00003666 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $170.19 million and approximately $3,925.70 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

