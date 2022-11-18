Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Reaches $0.0000

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $247.49 million and approximately $178,201.38 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,667.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00237606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00003758 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $262,880.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

