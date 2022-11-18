Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $31,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,151,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Manulife Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 695,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 26,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $17.56 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Stories

