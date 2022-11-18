Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.16

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.16 and traded as high as C$24.49. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$24.08, with a volume of 239,814 shares.

MFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,950.00%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

