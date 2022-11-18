Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 9.6%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.72. 356,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,835,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.
