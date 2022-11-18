Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 9.6%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.72. 356,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,835,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Marqeta Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

