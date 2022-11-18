Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 52,083 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,543 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,083 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.