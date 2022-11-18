Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

WRB stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

