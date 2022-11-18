Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.20% of OceanFirst Financial worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC opened at $23.12 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.86.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCFC. StockNews.com cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

