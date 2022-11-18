Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after acquiring an additional 320,225 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,252.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,990,000 after buying an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,201,000 after buying an additional 75,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $182.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $221.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

