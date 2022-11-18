Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,579,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after buying an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,013,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $102.21 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.33.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.33. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,275 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,924. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

