Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,309 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $147.90 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,683,358.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

