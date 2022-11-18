Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,726 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 314,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $37,437,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,598 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

PPC opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 33,471 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,006,138.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

