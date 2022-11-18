Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,562 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $9,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $6,418,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 128,688 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,477,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

