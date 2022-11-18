Maryland Capital Management Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $250.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,198. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $289.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

