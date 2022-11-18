Maryland Capital Management Has $213,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.90. The stock had a trading volume of 370,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616,408. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $424.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

