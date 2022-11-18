Maryland Capital Management Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,191,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1,571.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $992,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 59,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JXI traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $58.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,345. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

