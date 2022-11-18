Maryland Capital Management Sells 272 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualys Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $162.36.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

