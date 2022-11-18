Maryland Capital Management Sells 4,410 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 838.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 399,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 357,336 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 10,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 242.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,424,043. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.