Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Buys $3,966,936.06 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Masimo Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $108.89 and a 1 year high of $305.21.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after buying an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,234,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,537,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
