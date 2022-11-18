MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.80.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $91.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $102.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

