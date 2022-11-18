Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Matthews International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Matthews International has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matthews International to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of MATW opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $854.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 70,228 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

